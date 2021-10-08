Man killed outside north Harris Co. motel, shooter remains at large
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting Friday evening that claimed the life of a man in north Harris County.
Details are limited, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened at a motel in the 1400 block of Cypress Creek Pkwy near Westfield High School.
That's where officials say an unknown suspect was shooting at a car leaving the motel, hitting the victim inside the car.
The victim was described as a man in his 20s, who was taken to a hospital by a private car, the sheriff said, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but an investigation remains underway.
