Man killed outside north Harris Co. motel, shooter remains at large

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting Friday evening that claimed the life of a man in north Harris County.

Details are limited, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened at a motel in the 1400 block of Cypress Creek Pkwy near Westfield High School.

That's where officials say an unknown suspect was shooting at a car leaving the motel, hitting the victim inside the car.

The victim was described as a man in his 20s, who was taken to a hospital by a private car, the sheriff said, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but an investigation remains underway.

