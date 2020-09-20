Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
4
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 6:45 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County

Man killed in West Houston, authorities investigating

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in West Houston on Sunday evening. 

Authorities said they were called out to the 6300 block of Beverly Hill to a reported gunshot victim. 

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the victim is believed to be a resident of the complex. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Authorities said the victim made contact with another man who pulled up in a car. That's when the two men walked around a corner before a shooting occurred. 

If you have any information, contact Houston Police Department Homicide or Houston Crime Stoppers. 