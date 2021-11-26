Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Galleria-area parking lot

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in a Best Buy parking lot in Houston's Galleria area.

Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5100 block of Richmond Avenue.

Authorities said some sort of argument occurred and it's unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Surveillance video is being reviewed by authorities.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

Police said the suspect walked away following the incident and remains at large.

