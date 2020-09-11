Man hospitalized after shooting at gas station in northeast Houston

article

Police are investigating the shooting of a man at a gas station in northeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around midnight Friday in the 9200 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Officers and HFD responded to a report of a shooting and found a man who had been shot twice.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call HPD Major Assault or Crime Stoppers.

