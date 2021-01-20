Man hands 11-year-old school student 'a pill' in Harris Co.: report

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man walked up to a Katy elementary school student on Tuesday afternoon and offered her ‘a pill’.



According to a release, the incident occurred in the 4700 block of Hickory Downs Drive just after 3:30 p.m. in the Bear Creek neighborhood.

The report stated that the man walked up to an 11-year-old girl who attends Bear Creek Elementary and handed her a white pill ‘for energy.’



Authorities said the student ran to her house after the encounter.

We’re told the deputy contacted poison control and it was determined to be Claritin.



The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and black face mask with green lettering.

If you have any information on this suspect, contact authorities.