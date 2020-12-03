Man found stabbed in street in southwest Houston

article

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, a man was found in the street in the 10600 block of Westbrae Pkwy at S. Gessner Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man had apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not released information on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and homicide detectives are at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.