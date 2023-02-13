Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business Monday morning.

According to police, the discovery was made around 7:10 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Selinsky Road.

The Houston Police Department conducts a homicide investigation on Selinsky Road.

Police say officers responded to a report of a person found dead at an abandoned car wash, and paramedics directed them to an open bay.

According to HPD, the person’s body was in advanced stages of decomposition.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how the person died.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.