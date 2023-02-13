Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business Monday morning.

According to police, the discovery was made around 7:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Selinsky Road.

Police say the man’s body appears to have been at the location for a few days.

It’s unclear at this time how he died.

Homicide investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.