Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hospital parking lot in northeast Houston.

Police say the man was found unresponsive in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of Lydon B. Johnson Hospital located at 5656 Kelley at around 1:30 p.m. Hospital staff pronounced him dead.

The man reportedly had no obvious signs of trauma.

