A man died Saturday night after he was hit by a possible drunk driver in southeast Houston.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-45 and Gulf Fwy just before Telephone Rd. That's where responding officers said they found a man found dead in the road's main lanes.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Surveillance video showed the man walking back and forth on the freeway several times for unknown reasons when he was hit by a black Saturn SUV.

The driver, also an unidentified man, reportedly tried to stop but still crashed into the unidentified victim and died from his injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Investigators said they have reason to believe the driver was intoxicated, but as of this writing, no additional details were shared.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.