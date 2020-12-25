Man dead after shooting in North Houston, HCSO deputies say
HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 25 around
Deputies arrived at the scene at the 1100 block of Sawgrass Ridge Lane in Houston and discovered a male in his early 20s down with multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.