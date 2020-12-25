Man dead after shooting in North Houston, HCSO deputies say

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 25 around

Deputies arrived at the scene at the 1100 block of Sawgrass Ridge Lane in Houston and discovered a male in his early 20s down with multiple gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES