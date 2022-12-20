Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
3
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Man charged with robbing Starbucks after wife denied $1.25 refund, police say

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 6:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Engle, Richard DOB 10-7-22 article

Richard Engle (Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested a man they say robbed a local Starbucks because the store would not refund his wife $1.25 for a drink order.

Richard Engle, 61, of Harrah is charged with robbery and assault.

Officers said they were called the coffee shop chain Sunday evening.

A barista told an officer that Engle had arrived at the store with his wife and demanded a $1.25 refund for a drink order. The wife had purchased the drink the day before.

RELATED: As Walmart CEO warns of crime wave's impact on retail, reports show how thieves brazenly rip off stores

The barista said the shop couldn’t issue a refund and advised the wife to call the corporate office.

Police said when the barista wasn’t looking, Engle stole money from the tip jar. Another customer alerted employees.

According to a police report, the barista followed Engle to his car to get a picture of the rear license plate. Engle allegedly backed into the barista once and then again "one or two more times."

However, the employee was able to snap a picture of the license plate, helping authorities track him down.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 