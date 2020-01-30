Man charged with injury to a child as toddler remains in critical condition

A relative of a 3-year-old boy has been arrested after the toddler taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the 3-year-old boy was taken to Kindred Hospital in northwest Houston on Thursday with severe injuries.

A helicopter then took the boy to the Texas Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, “This appears to be a horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect of an innocent, defenseless child….”

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the boy’s uncle Melvin Omar Morales-Gomez has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.