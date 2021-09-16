Pat's Steaks brawl: Man beaten to death during large fight outside cheesesteak shop

Police say a man was killed and two others were injured during a massive brawl early Thursday morning at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, a large fight between 10-15 people erupted outside of the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak location on the 1300 block of East Passyunk Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 28-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a metal trash can lid and pummeled in the face with kicks and punches. Police later identified the victim as Isidro Cortez from Queens, New York.

"We did find a trail of blood that stretched about 75-100 feet around the steak shop to where the victim finally collapsed and was pronounced dead," Small said.

Cortez's 64-year-old father and another victim in his 30s were conscious when police arrived and were taken to Jefferson Hospital with injuries to the head and face.

Police say four men suspected of doling out the beating were all dressed in yellow Club América jerseys and fled in a light-colored SUV.

Small said homicide detectives have reviewed nearby surveillance footage and have interviewed numerous witnesses, including two people who were with the victims at the time of the fight.

Police do not know exactly what sparked the fight, but investigators believe the Philadelphia Union's game against Club América on Wednesday night may have played a role. Police said the victims traveled to Pat's Steaks after attending the Union's 2-0 loss to Club América at Subaru Park.

The deadly brawl comes just two months after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight over a parking space outside Pat's Steaks. A Reading man and his girlfriend have since been charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

