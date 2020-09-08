Man arrested, charged in deadly crash at North Sam Houston Parkway

Adrian Uriel Tapia, 26, has been arrested and charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid after a car vs. motorcycle crash killed a man on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m.

The collision took place at 1100 North Sam Houston Parkway, Houston Police pronounced the male victim, 27, dead at the scene.

According to Houston Police, Tapia was driving a white Jeep Cherokee westbound behind the victim who was riding a motorcycle.

Police say as they both approached the Ella Street intersection, the Jeep struck the motorcycle and dragged it through the intersection.

Tapia stopped his Jeep and both he and a passenger got out of the vehicle. The passenger remained at the scene but Tapia got back into this vehicle and attempted to flee.

According to authorities, Tapia's vehicle caught fire soon after and he stopped at a car wash at the North Sam Houston Parkway West service road and Veteran's Memorial Drive and fled on foot.

He returned to his home in Conroe but was later arrested by Conroe police officers.