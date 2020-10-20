Man accused of sexual assault of children while teaching at Houston elementary school

article

A man who was employed as a third-grade teacher at a Houston elementary school has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

Houston Police believe Wilbert Sequeiros, 54, committed three different assaults from Feb. 2016 to Feb. 2017 at Northline Elementary in Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Houston ISD Police first received the reports in Feb. 2019 and charges were officially filed on Friday, Oct. 16.

According to one report, a male child claims that Sequeiros would put him in a closet and touch his genital area over his clothing. The assault dates back to Feb. 2017.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Advertisement

The child told police that Sequeiros would offer him food or Pokemon cards. He claims that Sequerios also showed him a picture of a male's private parts.

In a second report, another male child claims in Feb. 2017 Sequeiros took his clothes off and made him stand on a table in a closet. The child says Sequeiros did this before engaging in sexual acts with him.

The child alleged that Sequeiros threatened not to put him on the soccer team if he didn't allow him to touch him.

In the final report, a female victim alleges that Sequeiros put her in a closet and touched her inappropriately over her clothing after the student says she found a Corona bottle under his desk. The assault took place around Feb. 2016.

At this time it is not known whether he is currently an employee. Authorities are actively searching for Sequeiros.