Man, 74 with dementia reported missing in NW Harris County

Authorities are searching for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in northwest Harris County.

According to the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Danny Allen Sr. was last seen in the area of State Highway 249 and Schroeder Road on Friday.

Deputies say Danny was recently diagnosed with dementia and needs to be found as soon as possible.

Danny was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt, gray shorts and blue Crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Constable Mark Herman’s Office at (281)376-3472.