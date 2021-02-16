Woman, 3 children dead after Sugar Land house fire

article

A woman and three children have died after a house fire in Sugar Land, officials said.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Vista Lake Drive.

When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

Two people were found outside the home with burn injuries and were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

A woman and three elementary-age children are believed to have died inside the home, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.