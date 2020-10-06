Expand / Collapse search

Maliyah Bass' mother and her boyfriend charged in girl's death

ALIEF, Texas - Maliyah Bass's mother her boyfriend have both been arrested in connection with the two-year-old girl's death.

Travion Thompson, 21, and Sahara Ervin, 20, have both been taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies.

According to Harris County District Clerk records, Ervin and Thompson have been charged with Tampering with Evidence, namely a human corpse, and Serious Bodily Injury to a Child.

Little Maliyah was reported missing more than a month ago.

The two-year-old girl was later reported dead after her body was found August 23 by a jogger in Brays Bayou in the Gulfgate area 18 miles from her mom Sahara’s apartment complex where she disappeared August 22.

Houston police have been investigating the strange circumstances surrounding Maliyah’s death ever since.

