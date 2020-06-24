Expand / Collapse search

Major road closures announced this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - Drivers in Houston should expect traffic delays this weekend.

TXDOT Houston announced on Twitter closures will start Friday night and end Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The closures include:

 • I-610 West Loop NB and SB at I-69 (all main lanes closed)

 • I-10 East Freeway EB and WB between I-45 and I-69 (all main lanes closed)

 • I-10 East Freeway WB at Waco

 • I-610 East Loop NB at SH 225 (all main lanes closed)

 • I-45 Gulf Freeway NB at I-610 (all main lanes closed)

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs and any workers present in the area.

