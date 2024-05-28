Expand / Collapse search
Magnolia homes collapse, 1 person trapped amid severe weather, officials say

Published  May 28, 2024 3:17pm CDT
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Two homes under construction have reportedly collapsed in the Magnolia area on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but firefighters are on the location of two home collapses that were under construction with one person reported to be trapped.

According to the Magnolia Fire Department, their rescue team and the county structural collapse team are both on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.