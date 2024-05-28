Magnolia homes collapse, 1 person trapped amid severe weather, officials say

Two homes under construction have reportedly collapsed in the Magnolia area on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but firefighters are on the location of two home collapses that were under construction with one person reported to be trapped.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Magnolia Fire Department

According to the Magnolia Fire Department, their rescue team and the county structural collapse team are both on the scene.

