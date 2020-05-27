Looting and fires break out after protests in Minneapolis following death of George Floyd

article

Fire crews worked to knock down flames at a store in Minneapolis Wednesday night as protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Helicopter images showed smoke coming from the AutoZone on East Lake Street, not far from the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, where protesters were rallying. Photos posted on Twitter by Mike Griffin showed large flames shooting from inside the location.

Protesters were calling for charges to be filed against the officer who was caught on video pushing his knee into the neck of Floyd during an arrest on Monday. Floyd cried out to the officer saying he couldn't breathe, but the video shows the officer didn't release Floyd. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

While the protests were mostly peacefully during the day, some groups began to throw objects and break windows at the Third Precinct. Police responded by firing rubber bullets and using other non-lethal tactics to move the crowd from the building.

The situation started to worsen as looters busted into a nearby Target store and began taking whatever they could grab. Our crews witnessed people making off with televisions, clothes, and groceries among other items.

Advertisement

The four officers involved with the arrest have been fired but not charged at this time. Federal investigators have joined local authorities in the investigation into Floyd's death.