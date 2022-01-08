LOOK: Tornado sighting outside Houston airport, warning issued for surrounding SE Texas until 10 p.m.

article

Much of the Houston area experienced some gloomy weather Saturday with severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a tornado sight around 3 p.m. near HWY 8 near Bush Intercontinental Airport-Houston 2 miles northeast of Aldine.

A FOX viewer recorded what appears to be such a sighting and shared that on social media.

We're told there was a ground stop issued at Bush IAH but was lifted around 5 p.m.

The tornado warning for Harris and surrounding counties was issued around 4:45 p.m. and according to Meteorologist John Dawson, storms around Houston should end around 10 p.m.

However, we should look for light rain and showers through lunch on Sunday.

Additionally, a weak front will clear out the rain at the end of the weekend. Southeast Texas should see a quiet start to the workweek.