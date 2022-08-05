Long-time home of Dr. Seuss goes up for sale for $19M

The California home of Dr. Seuss is up for sale.

The iconic children’s book writer whose real name is Theodor Geisel had lived in the San Diego home for a large portion of his life, making the location somewhat of a historical marker.

The 5,000-square-foot estate, located above the La Jolla coastline, a ritzy seaside neighborhood located 12 miles north of Downtown San Diego, is currently being offered for sale at just under $19 million. The proceeds are expected to go towards the University of California San Diego, according to local reports.

The home will enter a blind auction on Aug. 17 and have final approval by university regents.

"This is one that I think my adrenaline picks up every time I drive up the hill and think about the history here. And one thing that really captures my attention is that if you had every resource financially and could choose anywhere in the world to live, he chose to live here," said Ryan McGovern, one of the agents representing the home.

Geisel originally purchased the property in 1948 and lived their until his death in 1991. The home was donated to UCSD in 2018.

