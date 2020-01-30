Lone Star College-Kingwood placed on lockdown

Lone Star College-Kingwood has been placed on lockdown as a precaution while police "investigate an incident that has been reported," the college says.

Lone Star College did not disclose what the "incident" is.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there is no indication of an active shooter at this time, and there are no reports of injuries. He adds the report came from a third-party caller.

An alert was first issued by LSC-Kingwood around 1:38 p.m. advising students to go to the nearest room and lock the door.

The alert on the LSC Twitter account reads, “Emergency on LSC - KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.