Lizzo takes the RodeoHouston stage on March 13

Lizzo is coming to the RodeoHouston stage!

Lizzo is the first of three entertainers for the 2020 RodeoHouston lineup that are being revealed today.

RodeoHouston announced 17 of the entertainers last month but did not release the Friday night entertainers.

The first entertainer was announced Tuesday morning, and the other announcements will follow throughout the day.

March 6: TBA - Hip Hop/R&B

March 13: Lizzo

March 20: TBA - EDM

Tickets for the Friday night concerts will go on sale February 6 at 10 a.m.

The performers that were announced last month include Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and Ramon Ayala. Click here to see the full list.