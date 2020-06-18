Little boy found wandering alone in southeast Houston, police trying to locate parents

article

Police are looking for the parents of a little boy who was found wandering alone and dropped off at a fire station in southeast Houston.

The four-year-old was found walking alone early Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of El Oro Drive, according to a tweet by Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

A family saw the toddler and took him to Houston Fire Station 55 around 4:30 a.m.

The boy was in good condition, but was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in the Medical Center for a wellness check.

Houston Police tell FOX 26 that the department's Juvenile Division and Child Protective Services are investigating.

Anyone with information about the boy or his parents is asked to call policem