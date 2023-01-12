Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reports

article

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest, TMZ reported.

According to reports, paramedics responded to her house in Calabasas Thursday and performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital.

According to TMZ, paramedics were able to regain a pulse at her home before she was loaded into an ambulance.

Her condition is not known.

She is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

This is a developing story, check back for updates