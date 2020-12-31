'Life-changing': Residents react to everything that occurred in 2020

As another year comes to a close, many people are reflecting on everything that occurred in 2020.



On New Year’s Eve, we asked people how they would describe 2020.



"I would say eye-opening," said one person.



"Life-changing," said a second person.



"A year of growth and revelation," said a third person.

Perhaps most notably, 2020 saw a worldwide pandemic. Closures severely impacted businesses, plans, and families.



"It was probably the hardest year that we have faced," said Beth Mendoza.



"I’m happy to be alive and healthy," said Michael Hoffman. "I understand a lot of people have had family members suffer with this virus."

Many people are now looking ahead to 2021 very optimistically.



"It doesn’t have a whole lot to live up to," said one person. "It’s got to be better than 2020."