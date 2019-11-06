Liberty County claiming self-defense in killing stepfather, charged with murder

article

A Liberty County man who claims he was defending his mother when he fatally shot his stepfather has been charged with murder in the death, authorities said.

Fabian Miranda, 22, told investigators that his stepfather Jose Moncivais, 42, was beating his mother at their home on CR 685 in south Liberty County.

That's when Miranda says he attempted to stop the assault with his 380 automatic. During the attempt, Miranda claims that he had to shoot Moncivais in self-defense.

Liberty County officials say they received a call from Miranda's mother, Clarissa Moncivais, around 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, when she said that her son had just shot and killed her husband.

When deputies arrived, they found Jose Moncivais dead at the scene from a gunshot to his head.

Investigators say they found no evidence that supports Miranda's allegation of self-defense. He was charged with murder and placed in Liberty County Jail.