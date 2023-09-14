Two minors are among four people charged with assaulting three teens at a League City party in August.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Isaac Walton (Courtesy of League City Police Department)

Isaac Walton, 17, is held on $40,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gregory Kearns (Courtesy of League City Police Department) Expand

Gregory Kearns, 17, has a $2,500 bond for Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

SUGGESTED: Houston robbery leaves accomplice dead and suspect at large

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury as well.

League City Police Department received a report of an alleged assault on three teenagers, including the caller's child. This happened around 11 p.m. the previous night, August 13.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to the parent, the three teenagers were at a party on Vega Court when they were attacked by several guys who were also at the party.

After interviewing the victims, witnesses, and suspects and reviewing numerous video recordings of the incident, detectives issued arrest warrants for the suspects involved.