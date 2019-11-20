Laura Cooper, David Hale to testify in second round of Trump impeachment hearings

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

After lawmakers spent Wednesday morning hearing bombshell testimony from key witness Gordon Sondland as part of its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the House Intelligence Committee will next hear from two State Department officials, Laura Cooper and David Hale.

Cooper, the Defense Department’s deputy assistant secretary for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs, will testify together in Wednesday’s afternoon session once the morning hearing with Ambassador Gordon Sondland is completed.

In closed-door testimony on Oct. 23, Cooper told investigators that, in a series of July meetings at the White House, she came to understand that Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was holding up the military aid for the U.S. ally.

Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale are pictured in file photos. (Photo credit: Mark Wilson & Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"There was just this issue of the White House chief of staff has conveyed that the president has concerns about Ukraine," she said.

When she and others tried to get an explanation, they found none.

"We did not get clarification," Cooper said, a senior official who oversees Ukraine policy.

"My sense is that all of the senior leaders of the U.S. national security departments and agencies were all unified in their — in their view that this assistance was essential," said Cooper. "And they were trying to find ways to engage the president on this."

Cooper’s closed-door deposition last month was delayed after more than two dozen Republican House members held a news conference outside the secure room where the deposition was taking place and then pushed into the committee room, bringing the session to a halt.

Hale, the State Department’s third-ranking official, testified before House investigators on Nov. 6 in a closed-door session. He reportedly said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials did not want to defend ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because it would hurt the effort to free up U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Democrats say Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate his Democratic rivals in return for U.S. military aid it needed to resist Russian aggression and that may be grounds for removing the 45th president. Trump says he did no such thing in his July 25 call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Democrats just want him gone.

On Wednesday morning, Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, said he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the “express direction” of President Donald Trump and pushed a “quid pro quo” because it was what Trump wanted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.