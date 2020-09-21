Expand / Collapse search
Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state Wednesday, Thursday

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. this week.

According to a statement from the court, she will lie in repose on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 24.

Her body will arrive in front of the court just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and it will be followed by a private ceremony in the Great Hall at 9:30 a.m.

Following the private ceremony, Ginsburg will lie in repose for public viewing under the Portico at the top of the Supreme Court building’s front steps.

Former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives.

The public is welcome to pay respects from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

She will be buried in a private service next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Additional guidelines regarding the public viewing will be available on the court's site.

