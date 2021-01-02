Larry King reportedly hospitalized in LA with COVID-19

article

Broadcasting legend Larry King has reportedly been hospitalized with COVID-19.

King, 87, is currently hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to Roger Friedman's Hollywood 411, King has been battling COVID-19 for roughly 10 days.

His current condition is not known.

King has weathered numerous health problems, including a major heart attack in 1987, the removal of a cancerous tumor in 2017, an angioplasty in 2019, and a stroke in March 2019.

King is known for hosting Larry King Live on CNN from 1985 to 2010. He then went on to host Larry King Now on Hulu. He has received numerous awards for his work in TV and radio.

Advertisement

This is a developing story

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.