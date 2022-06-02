Large police response for shooting, barricaded suspect in Alvin
ALVIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the lobby of an Alvin police station on Thursday morning.
The wounded man was treated by Alvin EMS and transported to a nearby hospital.
According to Alvin PD, the shooting actually occurred in the 400 block of W Dumble Street.
There is a large law enforcement response in the area. The police department says officers, along with resources from assisting agencies, are investigating the situation as a barricaded suspect.
The situation is ongoing.