Large number of law enforcement at Texas Capitol for Inauguration Day

Earlier this week state and federal authorities issued an alert stating that violent protests could take place at state capitals on Inauguration Day.

The possibility of violence like the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. put the Texas capital complex into lockdown.

A large number of state and local law enforcement units were deployed and in place this morning. The show of force included a sniper post in a high-rise and aerial surveillance by a drone.

Former Austin Police Sergeant Wayne Vincent spoke to FOX 7 Austin about the decision by law enforcement to flex its muscle.

"It’s actually more comforting than has been in the past, I think we have been a little bit underwhelming so that we won’t show force, that hasn’t seemed to work. It has emboldened those who want to create violence, so I think we’re going back the other way we’ve seen how this can get out-of-control," said Vincent. "The overwhelming show of force I think is the way to go to prevent these things from getting out of control."

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety tell FOX 7 no arrests were made today

