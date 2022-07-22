Amber Alert issued for 3 children from Lampasas County
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for three children from Lampasas County.
The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office is looking for 3-year-old Kristen Robertson, 4-year-old Christine Robertson and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II.
All three children were last seen on June 3 around 3 p.m. at 409 South Pecan St.
Kristen Robertson
The sheriff's office said the suspect who may have the children is 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead.
She may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate GJZ8544.
If anyone has any information, call (512) 556-8255 to report to Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.