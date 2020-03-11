Lakewood Church to continue worship services through coronavirus outbreak, TMZ reports

article

Lakewood Church has not canceled worship services at this time, according to TMZ.

Joel Osteen's services will continue through the coronavirus outbreak, which has now been classified by WHO as a pandemic and has caused the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Almost 50,000 people will gather to worship over the weekend through the three scheduled services, one Saturday night and two on Sunday.

TMZ reports the staff is taking precautions, such as sanitizing surfaces and bathrooms and leaving doors propped open so guests don't have to touch them.

Church members and potential attendees are reportedly being advised to stay home if they don't feel well, have traveled to areas affected by COVID-19, or been in contact with an infected person.

