Montgomery County: Adult goes missing in Lake Conroe, officials say
CONROE, Texas - Multiple agencies are reportedly responding to a person who went missing in Lake Conroe.
Montgomery County: Person missing in Lake Conroe
What we know:
According to the Precinct 1 Constable's Office, first responders were called to the Atkins Creek area of Lake Conroe.
Authorities say there was a 911 call about a missing adult who was last seen in the water.
Others are asked to avoid the area while the scene is active.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office