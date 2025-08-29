Montgomery County: Adult goes missing in Lake Conroe, officials say

The Brief A missing person was last seen in the Atkins Creek area of Lake Conroe, according to authorities. Authorities are asking others to avoid the area.



Multiple agencies are reportedly responding to a person who went missing in Lake Conroe.

Montgomery County: Person missing in Lake Conroe

What we know:

According to the Precinct 1 Constable's Office, first responders were called to the Atkins Creek area of Lake Conroe.

Authorities say there was a 911 call about a missing adult who was last seen in the water.

Others are asked to avoid the area while the scene is active.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.