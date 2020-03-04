KRIV “BAYOU CITY ARTS FESTIVAL TICKET” GIVEAWAY RULES

article

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV (“Sponsor”) and Brivic Media, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. March 16, 2020, and all entries must be received by 12:00 noon, local time, on March 20, 2020.

4. To enter, go to the contest tab located at www.fox26houston.com, and select “BAYOU CITY ARTS FESTIVAL TICKET GIVEAWAY” and follow all instructions to complete the entry form.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KRIV’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. Five winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about March 20, 2020.

The Prize(s)

7. The winner(s) will each receive 8 tickets to the Bayou City Arts Festival good for March 28th and 29th. The approximate retail value of the prize is $128. Prize provided by Brivic Media.

8. Winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the day selected. Winner(s) must respond to prize notification, complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, and claim the prize, all in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. In such case, Sponsor will select an alternate winner if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prize(s) cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize(s). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner(s) are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize(s) set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winner(s)’s names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KRIV-TV, 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX, 77027 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry period of the giveaway.

15. For a list of prize winner(s), send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 4261 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027, Attn: McKenna Jordan.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize(s). In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox26houston.com.

18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.