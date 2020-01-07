Klein Forest High School evacuated after firework ignited in cafeteria

article

Authorities are investigating a possible firework explosion at Klein Forest High School.

Klein ISD says the school was evacuated after an explosion. They say all students and staff are safe.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary information indicates that a firework was ignited in the school cafeteria.

Klein ISD says busses are being sent to the school early. School is dismissed and no one will return to the building today. All on and off-campus afterschool activities have been canceled.

All Klein Forest High School after school activities are canceled. Home AND away athletic activities are canceled. — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 7, 2020

Pct. 4 is assisting Klein ISD PD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.