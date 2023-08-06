Expand / Collapse search

KISS- HRW

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Katie Stone visits with Chef Keenan Williams at KISS as he features some of the items available on their HRW menu - a $55 3-course dinner.

KISS - HRW

Chef Keenan Williams shows Katie Stone items from the KISS 3-course dinner being offered this year for HRW. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs through September 4th and benefits the Houston Food Bank More information and links to fixed-price menus can be found at kirv.fox/hrw Tune in the Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August. Catch Katie and Ruben, LIVE, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3PM on Foodies and Friends streaming on fox26houston.com and on our You Tube channel.

KISS Houston

2313 Edwards St, suite 100, Houston, TX 77007

HRW MENU
 

NOTE 

  • The HRW menus is available Tuesday - Sunday 5pm - 9pm
  • The restaurant will add a customary 20% gratuity to all checks. 
  • No substitutions. No split-checks.
  • Dress code strictly enforcedRestaurant website: https://kissrestaurant.com/houston/

For each $ 25 brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023