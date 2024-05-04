article

The Kentucky Derby turns 150 years old on Saturday, America’s longest continuously held sporting event.

The race is the first of three in a series called the Triple Crown and takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s what you need to know about one of the most renowned horse racing events in the world.

History of the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby was first held in 1875 at the Churchill Downs racetrack.

It was started by Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., a grandson of explorer William Clark of the famed Lewis and Clark.

Clark became inspired to bring horse racing to the United States after a trip to England’s Epsom Downs racecourse.

Epsom Downs was home to the Derby Stakes since 1780, according to History.com.

When Clark returned to Kentucky, he founded the Louisville Jockey Club and raised enough money to build a racetrack on land that was donated to him by his uncles, Henry and John Churchill.

He named it Churchill Downs and the rest is history.

Kentucky Derby post time

Coverage begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET with five hours of racing from Churchill Downs, capped by the Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies.

Derby Day coverage on Saturday begins at noon, but post time for the race itself is not until 6:57 p.m.

Post positions and what are the odds?

The post positions, or in other words, which stall a horse will be placed in to start the Derby, and their odds of winning are as follows:

Post 1 (closest to the inside of the race track)

Horse: Dornoch

Jockey: Luis Saez

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 2

Horse: Sierra Leone

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Odds: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Post 3

Horse: Mystik Dan

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 4

Horse: Catching Freedom

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Odds: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Post 5

Horse: Catalytic

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Odds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Post 6

Horse: Just Steel

Jockey: Keith Asmussen

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 7

Horse: Honor Marie

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 8

Horse: Just a Touch

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Odds: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Post 9

Horse: Encino

Jockey: Axel Concepcion

(Encino scratched, according to the Derby, and will be replaced by Epic Run)

Post 10

Horse: T O Password

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

Odds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Post 11

Horse: Forever Young

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Odds: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Post 12

Horse: Track Phantom

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 13

Horse: West Saratoga

Jockey: Jesus Castanon

Odds: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Post 14

Horse: Endlessly

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Odds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Post 15

Horse: Domestic Product

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Odds: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Post 16

Horse: Grand Mo the First

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo

Odds: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Post 17

Horse: Fierceness

Jockey: John Velazquez

Odds: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Post 18

Horse: Stronghold

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 19

Horse: Resilience

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Odds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Post 20

Horse: Society Man

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Odds: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Post 21

Horse: Epic Ride

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Odds: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

The odds for each horse was reported as of May 1 and could change as it gets closer to race day.

How much is the purse prize?

The purse has increased to a whopping $5 million, which is $2 million more than last year’s winnings.

The top prize winner will walk away with $3.1 million. The runner-up will get $1 million and third-place gets $500,000.

Fourth place will receive $250,000 and fifth place gets $150,000.

Once-in-a-lifetime race

What’s unique about the Kentucky Derby is that horses only have one chance to run it. Only 3-year-old horses are eligible to participate.

Triple Crown

The Triple Crown is a series of three thoroughbred horse races.

The Kentucky Derby is the first of the three. It is followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Winning all three races is considered one of the hardest accomplishments in horse racing.

The last Triple Crown winner was in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.