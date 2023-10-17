The Baytown Police Department is investigating a burglary involving a pickup truck on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a call of a possible truck break in at 2800 block of W Baker Street, in an apartment complex.

The three men tried to drive away after they arrived but ended up crashing their car, according to officials.

Authorities were able to send a K-9 dog to retrieve the men, but was only able to retrieve the driver.

The other two men ran away once the car crashed into the neighborhood surrounding the apartment.

Police said they searched the area for one hour but were not able to locate the other men. The investigation is still ongoing.