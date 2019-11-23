K9 officer retires after 56 'dog years' of service to National Parks Service

article

A K9 officer with the National Parks Service will soon retire after 56 "dog years" on the job.

NPS said Officer Boomer started working at Chickasaw National Recreation Area in 2011 after completing narcotics detection training.

"He has been instrumental in helping detect illegal drugs in his home park, the local community, and on special assignment to other National Park Service units," they said in a statement.

Boomer has held a number of certifications over his years of service from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, the American Police Canine Association and the State of Oklahoma.

The K9 also helped law enforcement efforts in multiple other parks across the country, and worked alongside various agencies.

NPS said Boomer will spend the next few weeks helping to train his successor, K9 Officer Rex, before enjoying his retirement.

"He plans to spend more time with his family, receive as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into providing, chase squirrels, and continue to be a very good boy," the National Parks Service said.