Juvenile shot in southeast Houston, suspect on the run
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile in southeast Houston Monday evening.
Police say they received a call around 6:49 p.m. of a "shooting just occurred" at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of MLK.
The caller told police that a juvenile had been shot and the suspect left the location.
Police say the patient was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.