Judge to decide if Texas baby should be taken off life support

A judge on Thursday will consider whether to keep a 10-month-old girl on life support.

Baby Tinslee Lewis’ parents are fighting for her life but her doctors argue she has no chance of survival or recovery.

Currently, there is a temporary restraining order in place that requires Cook Children’s Medical Center to continue caring for Tinslee.

She was born prematurely with a rare and incurable heart defect. She has spent her entire life in the hospital’s intensive care unit and relies on a ventilator and a feeding tube.

The hospital said Tinslee has already undergone several complex surgeries to try to improve her condition but also suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension.

Doctors now believe her condition is irreversible and that she is suffering, the hospital said.

Cook Children’s officials said they have already reached out to 19 other medical facilities across the country and all have agreed with their assessment.

But Tinslee’s family believes she still has a fighting chance.

They want the hospital to continue caring for her and believe she should be given more time.

“Her life matters. That’s her only baby,” a spokesman for Lewis’ mother said.

Activists and state lawmakers including State Rep. Tan Parker and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are supporting the family.

Chief Justice Sandee Marion with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Antonio will hear the case in Fort Worth at 9 a.m.

Cook Children’s filed a motion to have the previous judge removed from the proceedings over concerns of bias.