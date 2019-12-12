Judge extends restraining order keeping Texas baby on life support through January 2020

article

A judge on Thursday extended a temporary restraining order through the start of January 2020 that keeps a 10-month-old girl on life support.

Doctors providing Baby Tinslee Lewis life-sustaining care say she is suffering, but her family wanted more time to find potential other treatment options. A temporary restraining order currently in place requiring Cook Children’s Medical Center to continue caring for Tinslee was extended by the judge.

A judge from San Antonio heard from doctors, and a member from the hospital’s ethics committee among other witnesses before making her decision. She determined there was still time for the family to find other treatment options. The judge will reevaluate the TRO before its new expiration date of January 2, 2020.

Tinslee was born prematurely in February with a rare, incurable heart defect and has spent her entire life in the hospital’s intensive care unit. She relies on a ventilator and a feeding tube.

The hospital said Tinslee has already undergone several complex surgeries to try to improve her condition but also suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension.

Doctors now believe her condition is irreversible and that she is suffering, the hospital said. Cook Children’s officials said they have already reached out to 19 other medical facilities across the country and all have agreed with their assessment.

"There is nothing about Tinslee's current care that is natural for a child reaching their first birthday,” testified Cook Children’s pediatrics Dr. Jay Duncan.

He explained Tinslee requires full respiratory and cardiac support and deep sedation to avoid further deterioration of her condition.

Dr. Duncan also testified about conversations he's had with Tinslee's mother about continuing Tinslee’s treatment.

"She said it was her faith in God, that God had not given her a sign that she needed to stop,” Dr. Duncan said.

But Tinslee’s family believes she still has a fighting chance.

“Her life matters. That’s her only baby,” a spokesman for Lewis’ mother said.

Activists and state lawmakers including State Rep. Tan Parker and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are supporting the family.

The original judge on the case was removed after the hospital filed a motion alleging concerns over bias.