Another person has been arrested and charged for their part in the burglary of Houston Astros Jose Altuve's home.

Edwin Boulos is charged with Theft for buying watches stolen from Altuve's home on March 30 of value of at least $30,000, but less than $150,000 according to Harris County District Attorney's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston burglary: 4 arrested, charged in burglarizing Astros' Jose Altuve's home

According to officials, Boulos was communicating with the thieves and knew the watches were stolen from Altuve. He ended up buying two stolen watches for $50,000.

On May 5 Houston police say, Patrick Maxey, 27, Jordan Tarniella, 25, Jasmyn Hall, 20, and William Jones, Jr., 28., were charged with felony crimes for allegedly burglarizing Altuve's home on MLB Opening Day.

Buolos's made his $20,000 bond, according to Harris County officials.