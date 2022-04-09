Jennifer Lopez announces engagement with Ben Affleck

article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged – again.

Lopez announced in a video on social media Friday night teasing a "major announcement." Lopez, appearing emotional in the video, encouraged her fans on social media to subscribe to her fan newsletter to access the said announcement.

In her fan newsletter update, she published a video of the Hollywood megastar showing off her new ring. Lopez also added a ring emoji next to her profile name on Twitter.

Friday's announcement marks the second time the two have been engaged. Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were first engaged in 2002 before calling off the engagement in 2004.

The couple reunited in 2021 after Lopez's breakup with former MLB star-turned-FOX-Sports-MLB-studio analyst Alex Rodriguez.

Months ago, Lopez and Affleck were spotted catching the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena. Affleck, a Massachusetts native, is known for being a lifelong Boston sports fan.

